Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 76,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 88,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

