Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

