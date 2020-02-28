Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.83 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

