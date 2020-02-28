Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $9.30 on Friday, reaching $264.09. The company had a trading volume of 249,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.08 and its 200-day moving average is $285.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

