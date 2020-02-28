Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,465,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $107.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

