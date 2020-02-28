Vereit (NYSE:VER) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vereit (NYSE:VER) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.66 for the period. Vereit also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.64-$0.66 EPS.

VER traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 3,065,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,646,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

