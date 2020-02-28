VersaBank (TSE:VB) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

TSE:VB opened at C$6.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.11. The company has a market cap of $146.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.86.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.64 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.