ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.13

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 2513887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

