Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Insider Trevor Gerber Buys 50,000 Shares

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) insider Trevor Gerber bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$111,950.00 ($79,397.16).

Shares of VCX stock traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$2.16 ($1.53). 17,644,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of A$2.33 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of A$2.72 ($1.93).

The business also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Vicinity Centres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

