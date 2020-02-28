Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $17.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

VRTS stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $829.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTS. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

