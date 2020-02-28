Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 230.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vista Gold worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

