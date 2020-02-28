Vitae Market Capitalization Reaches $35.20 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $35.20 million and $430,746.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00021213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003610 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004372 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

