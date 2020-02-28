VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $122.54 and last traded at $127.81, with a volume of 26258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.63.

The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $186.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.