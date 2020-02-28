Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

