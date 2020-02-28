WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Insider Tom Metcalfe Sells 8,835 Shares

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.32 and a 1 year high of $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

