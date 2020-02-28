Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. Weight Watchers International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.40 EPS.

WW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

WW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

