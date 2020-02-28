Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Welbilt updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.68-0.75 EPS.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 39,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

