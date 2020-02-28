Wellesley Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Wellesley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Wellesley Bancorp stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. Wellesley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

