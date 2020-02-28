Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $53.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GKOS. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.