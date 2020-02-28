Wells Fargo & Co Trims Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price to $26.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 38.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 131.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

