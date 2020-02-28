Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Willis Towers Watson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to earn $13.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $188.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

