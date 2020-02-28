Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

WWW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,575. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

