Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Woolworths Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.45.

ASX WOW opened at A$38.80 ($27.52) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of A$38.24. Woolworths Group has a one year low of A$28.21 ($20.01) and a one year high of A$43.71 ($31.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

