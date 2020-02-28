Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.