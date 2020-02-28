Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. 1,323,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,863. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after buying an additional 409,763 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,562,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after buying an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after buying an additional 301,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

