Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.