Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.84% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Destinations updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.90-6.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

NYSE:WYND traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

