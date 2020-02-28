Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 5,245 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,245 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $15,577.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.