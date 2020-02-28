Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.35 Million

Analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to announce $11.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.09 million and the highest is $11.60 million. Boxlight posted sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year sales of $39.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.04 million, with estimates ranging from $43.07 million to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boxlight.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

BOXL stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 319.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Boxlight worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

