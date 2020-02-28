Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $33.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.16 million to $33.77 million. Heska reported sales of $29.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $139.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.63 million to $140.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.58 million, with estimates ranging from $154.91 million to $162.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heska during the third quarter valued at $4,588,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 789.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Heska by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.41 million, a PE ratio of -476.08 and a beta of 1.15. Heska has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $110.90.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

