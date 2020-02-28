Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Kinder Morgan reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. 796,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,951,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

