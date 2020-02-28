Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.84. Meritor reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

MTOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $4,226,134.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,228 shares of company stock worth $5,848,332. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $11,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 337,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 232,720 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Meritor by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 207,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

