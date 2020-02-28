Zacks: Brokerages Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RISE Education Cayman.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REDU. ValuEngine lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised RISE Education Cayman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 105,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,404. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REDU. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

