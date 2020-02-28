Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Sell

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings ended fourth-quarter 2019 on a weak note, wherein both earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to gain from its core Analytical Services, which witnessed strong year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. Strong guidance for 2020 instills optimism in the stock. However, cut-throat competition in the U.S. medical cost containment space remains a concern. Moreover, the company witnessed contraction in both gross and operating margins in the quarter under review. Further, the stock looks a tad expensive at the moment. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

HMSY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 981,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. HMS has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in HMS by 4,499.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,925 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HMS by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 28.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HMS by 33.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in HMS by 219.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

