Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.13 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Zel has a market cap of $3.86 million and $8.13 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00599006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00096527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00120630 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002828 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002316 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 94,184,300 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

