ZUM TOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $206,919.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $206,919.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00790794 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001953 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,917,750,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,917,750,423 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

