10,000 Shares in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.43 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.41% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -131.58%.

In related news, CEO Ruben S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,382.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 124,756 shares of company stock worth $328,250 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

