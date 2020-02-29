138,438 Shares in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Moelis & Co comprises about 2.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $541,032.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,633.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,011,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

