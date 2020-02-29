16,184 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. BlackRock comprises 3.8% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $463.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.80. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

