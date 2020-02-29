16,291 Shares in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of ESSA Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

ESSA opened at $16.54 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

