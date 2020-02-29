1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for 1life Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

ONEM stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. 1life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

