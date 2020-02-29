24,338 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,000. Boeing makes up approximately 3.7% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $275.11 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $269.60 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of -229.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

