248,792 Shares in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 248,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of St. Joe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. St. Joe Co has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.96.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

