294,813 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 294,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,492,000. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 7.8% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

NYSE BX opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.