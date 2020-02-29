50,500 Shares in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Acquired by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $15.30 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%.

