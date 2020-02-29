56,000 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Purchased by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Adams Natural Resources Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 86,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 67.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 173.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 740,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $12.22 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

