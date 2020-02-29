8,006 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 0.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.89 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

