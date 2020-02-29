ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE ABB opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 187,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $37,520,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 129,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

