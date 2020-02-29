AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 238.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

