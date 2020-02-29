Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,663,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $180.59 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

